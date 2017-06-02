Man shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive shows up at hospital

- A man who was shot Friday morning while driving on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side showed up at a hospital.

The 35-year-old man told investigators he was in a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 11:45 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Mercy Hospital at 2525 S. Michigan Ave., and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.