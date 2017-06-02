Police: Man wanted for beating, choking mother of his child

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are looking for a man wanted for battering the mother of his children last month in Gary, Indiana.

Diondray M. Gill, 27, has been charged with two counts of criminal confinement, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation and domestic battery, according to a statement from Gary police.

Gill punched, choked and threw keys at the mother of his child on May 18 in the 4700 block of East 10th Avenue, police said. He had to be pulled off of her by another person.

Gill, who lives in Gary, ran away before police arrived and remains at large, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. Gregory Wolf at (219) 881-1210 or the crime tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.