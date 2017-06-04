3 dead, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Three men were killed and at least 17 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Most recently, a 41-year-old man was found shot to death at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side, according to Chicago Police. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the man in an empty lot in the 1800 block of West Maypole. He had been shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes earlier, another man was killed in a shooting about three blocks west in the same neighborhood, police said. Two men, aged 33 and 34, were walking on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of North Leavitt when someone fired shots at them. The 33-year-old was shot in the back and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The 34-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on either of those fatalities.

About 11:45 a.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Novajah Ringold was shot to death during an argument in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Ringold was arguing with another male in the 6100 block of South Throop when the male pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head and torso, authorities said. The shooter then ran away. Ringold was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The rest of the attacks continued a violent start to the month, with 42 people shot by the early hours of the fourth day of June.

At least 318 people were shot in May, and 1,398 people have been shot so far this year, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The weekend’s most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when a 50-year-old man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About the same time, a 19-year-old man was shot in the Southwest Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood. He was walking on the sidewalk at 2:14 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Mozart when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left ankle. His condition was stabilized.

Minutes earlier, three men were wounded in a shooting in the same neighborhood. The men were shot at 2:07 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Kolin, police said. They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they did not tell police any details about the shooting. One of the men, a 34-year-old, was shot multiple times in his right thigh. He was in serious condition. A 23-year-old was shot in the chest and shoulder. His condition was stabilized. Another man, whose age was unknown, was also shot in the chest and shoulder, and his condition was stabilized.

At least 11 more people have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening.

Additionally, Chicago Police officers were involved in two shootings this weekend. An officer was shot and a suspect was also wounded in a late Saturday incident in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers also fatally shot 17-year-old Corsean Lewis after he fired a round at their unmarked squad car late Friday, according to police.