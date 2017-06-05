Man in custody after sideswiping Chicago Police car in Little Village

- A man was in custody early Monday after his Jeep sideswiped a marked Chicago Police squad car then drove away in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

At 2:18 a.m., the officers were traveling on West 27th Street near Homan when a 27-year-old man drove his Jeep into their squad car, sideswiped them and sped away, according to Chicago Police.

The man eventually crashed his Jeep into the side of a home in the 3000 block of West 27th Street, police said. The residence sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.

A weapon was recovered inside the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

Charge were pending early Monday.