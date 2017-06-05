Police: 2 in custody, guns recovered after shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two people are in custody and guns have been recovered after shots were fired at Chicago Police officers Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:04 p.m., someone fired shots at the CPD officers in the area of the 1300 block of South Troy and then drove off in a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Monday night, “2 in custody, guns recovered after offenders fire at CPD & lead units & helicopter on pursuit. No injuries. Great police work.”