Police: Skimmers found on two ATMs in Aurora

Skimming devices and pinholes cameras were found on two bank ATMs Sunday morning in Aurora. | Aurora police

- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who installed skimmers and pinhole cameras on two ATMs Sunday morning in west suburban Aurora.

One skimming device was put in place at 9:11 a.m. at a bank ATM in the 1300 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, and another device was installed on an ATM at 9:38 a.m. at a bank in the 1300 block of North Orchard Road, according to Aurora police.

Skimming devices, which are smaller than a deck of cards, are attached to ATMs and steal data encoded onto the magnetic strips of bank cards, police said. Pinhole cameras capture PIN numbers as they are inputted by the ATM user.

Police said the skimmers were found before anyone’s personal information was compromised.

The Aurora suspects may have also installed similar devices on ATMs in Yorkville and Batavia on Sunday, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips using the My PD app.