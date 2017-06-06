Woman suffers minor injuries in South Loop attempted robbery

- A woman suffered minor injuries during an attempted robbery early Tuesday in the South Loop.

The 32-year-old was riding a bicycle about 1:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Wabash when a black SUV pulled alongside her and a male passenger grabbed her backpack, according to Chicago Police.

The woman refused to leg go of the bag and was able to wrestle it away from the would-be robbery, police said. She suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.