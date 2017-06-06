Chicago SWAT, FBI surround Logan Square building with robbery suspects inside

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Chicago Police have surrounded a store in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side where several potential robbers are holed up.

Police SWAT units are in the 3200 block of West Diversey in pursuit of suspects from an earlier armed robbery at the 2700 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Police.

Diversey is closed to all traffic from Kedzie to Spaulding.

FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said earlier reports of a botched bank robbery in the area were not true, but the suspect or suspects robbed a “private store,” and are now in another building surrounded by police.

The CTA’s westbound No. 76 Diversey buses are temporarily rerouted via Diversey, Kedzie, Logan Square, Milwaukee, and Diversey, due to the street blockage.