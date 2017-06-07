CPD: 2 shot by Chicago Police after firing at officers in Montclare

- A Chicago Police officer shot two people after they opened fire at a CPD vehicle late Tuesday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

Two males in a gray car fired shots in the direction of CPD officers, striking a civilian vehicle near North Central and West Diversey avenues, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The officers then pursued the car into an alley in the 2900 block of North Newland Avenue, where an “armed confrontation” occurred at 11:54 p.m., CPD News Affairs Sgt. Al Stinites said. One officer fired shots, striking both suspects.

Investigators recovered two handguns at the scene of the shooting, Stinites said.

One of the people shot was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood while the other was taken to Stroger Hospital, both in critical condition, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department.

Two police officers were also taken to Rush University Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized, according to CFD Cmdr. Curtis Hudson. Stinites said the officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution and that no officers were injured in the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on desk duty for 30 days per CPD policy, Stinites said. The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the use of force.

Jaime Delgado, 45, one of dozens of neighbors gathered outside the crime scene tape on West George Street early Wednesday, said he had dozed off while watching a movie, when he was awakened by about seven shots.

“At first I thought it was the the movie, then I went to the window and I saw all the police lights,” said Delgado, who has two children, a 13-year-old daughter and 23-year-old son. He went outside about 15 minutes later.

He added that he’s had three cars stolen in the three years he’s lived in Montclare. Delgado also noted that the neighborhood has seen its fair share of gun violence.

“It’s scary,” Delgado said. “Maybe it’s time for us to move.”

A 43-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on May 30 in the 6400 block of West Diversey. A 31-year-old man was shot and wounded in a drive-by attack on May 11 in the 2300 block of North Normandy. Also, 19-year-old Jaime Arceo was gunned down while trying to stop a robbery at a fast food restaurant on May 7 in the 7100 block of West Diversey. All three incidents were within about a mile of Delgado’s home.

“Just to make a point, this is the fourth time officers have been fired upon since Friday while out doing their job for the citizens of Chicago,” Stinites said during a press briefing near the scene of the shooting early Wednesday.

Most recently, three people were taken into custody and guns were recovered after shots were fired at police Monday night in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The incident is also the third time someone has been shot by CPD officers since Friday night.

Saturday night, 32-year-old Dashon Maggette was shot by police after he allegedly shot an officer in the hand in the East Chatham neighborhood. He has since been charged with attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery and was ordered held without bond Tuesday.

Friday night, 17-year-old Corsean Lewis was shot to death by officers in the Washington Park neighborhood after he fired shots at a CPD squad car, police said.

Tina LeNoue, 41, who has lived in Montclare for three years and stood outside the crime scene early Wednesday with her 16-year-old daughter, said she was in her bedroom when she heard about seven shots ring out.

“My daughter ran in my room yelling, ‘Mom, did you heard that?'” LeNoue said.

Lenoue, who has three children, a 4-year-old son and two daughters, ages 11 and 16, said Tuesday night’s shooting made her nervous.

“This is just a little too close to home for me,” she said.

Saul Millan, 34, said he and his 2-year-old daughter moved to Montclare only three months ago from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

“It was every day over there that this kind of stuff was happening, and I thought I was moving to a quiet neighborhood,” he said early Wednesday, less than a block away from detectives investigating the suspect’s gray car, which could be seen with at least five bullet holes.

“Shots are coming from everywhere in Chicago,” he said.