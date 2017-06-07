Police: Boys, 15 and 16, killed in North Lawndale shooting

- Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

They were standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Lawndale at 9:06 a.m. when a masked suspect armed with a rifle got out of a silver vehicle and fired multiple rounds, according to Chicago Police.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, were shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter got back in the vehicle and took off, police said.