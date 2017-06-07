150 pounds of meth found hidden in popcorn at US border

SAN YSIRDRO, CA (FOX 32) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 150 pounds of methamphetamine Sunday, found hidden inside boxes of popcorn.

The boxes were found in a woman’s SUV at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego County. An officer stopped the 25-year old US citizen while a canine alerted the officer to popcorn boxes found in the trunk.

The methamphetamine had a street value of over $481,000.

The vehicle and all narcotics were seized by officers.