$50K reward offered in homicide of mother, son last year in Sycamore

- A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the homicides of a mother and son found beaten to death in their home in rural Sycamore last year.

Patricia A. Wilson, 85, and her 64-year-old son Robert J. Wilson were found beaten to death Aug. 15 in their home in the 16000 block of Old State Road in Sycamore, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released a detailed timeline of the events leading up to their deaths.

About 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 14, Patricia and Robert Wilson attended a service at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Brickville Road in Sycamore. After service, they had breakfast with friends about 10:30 a.m. at Sycamore Cafe. They returned home, and Patrick later left for the Sycamore Moose Lodge about noon. He returned home about 4:30 p.m., and Patricia spoke with a relative on the phone at 7:43 p.m.

At 4:44 a.m. on Aug. 15, their white Chevrolet Impala was recorded by a traffic camera heading east on State Route 64 at Route 59, according to the sheriff’s office. The car was first documented on a CTA bus video parked outside the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago at 11:58 a.m. on Aug. 15.

The sheriff’s office learned of the Wilsons’ deaths just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 15, and the DeKalb County Major Case Squad was activated at 6:45 p.m.

Their car was found on Aug. 24 parked on North Stockton outside the zoo by the Chicago Police Department.

Several agencies, including the FBI, are continuing to investigate the case, according to the sheriff’s office. More than 1,100 leads have been developed and investigated, and a “significant amount” of physical evidence was submitted to the Illinois State Crime Lab. A complete DNA profile was developed, but no match has been found.

The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit believes the suspect may have been in the Sycamore area for several days before the crimes, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who might be living with a transient lifestyle, is believed to be familiar with the area and might have ties to the community. The person most likely relied on public transportation or got a ride from someone to get around Sycamore, and probably used public services or assistance in Sycamore in the past. In the days leading up to the crime, the person possibly tried to enter other homes in the Sycamore area. The person most likely has ties to the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago.

The suspect might have been wearing different clothes the night of the crime that might not have fit him very well, according to the sheriff’s office. He might have appeared to be in some type of fight, and afterward, he might have left the area, had a change in mood or demeanor, increased his use of drugs, tobacco or alcohol or withdrew from others socially. He also might have changed his appearance and paid abnormal attention to the news coverage of the crime.

“The Sherif’s Office remains in regular contact with Patricia and Robert’s family to ensure that they are appropriately updated with the investigation. We continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers and ask that you do the same,” according to the statement from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272 or email Crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.