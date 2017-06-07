2 killed in South Shore shooting

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two people were killed Wednesday evening in a South Shore neighborhood shooting.

At 5:03 p.m., three people were inside a red Chevrolet Impala driving west on 79th Street when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at them, according to Chicago Police. The Impala then crashed into a light pole in the 1800 block of East 79th Street.

A female suffered a gunshot wound to her body and died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. A 20-year-old man shot in his face died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The third passenger in the Impala, a male, was injured in the crash, police said. He was taken to Christ, where his condition was stabilized. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the deaths. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.