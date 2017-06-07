Chicago Police searching for man who exposed himself to girl

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a girl Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The girl was walking her dog about 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Rockwell when a man pulled up in a car, got out and exposed himself, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The girl called police after crossing the street.

The flasher was described as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic man, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 180 and 230 pounds, police said. He was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark T-shirt and a green baseball hat with a Mexican flag on it.

The car used in the crime was described as a 4-door sedan of an unknown make and model that could possibly be a Nissan Altima, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.