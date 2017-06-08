Man dies after fire in Oak Lawn mobile homes

- One of two men who was taken to the hospital early Thursday has died after a fire spread to two mobile homes in southwest suburban Oak Lawn, the medical examiner’s office has confirmed.

Firefighters responded about 1:45 a.m. to the 9000 block of South Cicero Avenue and found two trailers “heavily involved in fire,” said Oak Lawn Fire Department Chief George Sheets.

The firefighters found one man outside one mobile home and, while battling the blaze, found another man inside the other trailer, he said. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed one person was pronounced dead after the fire, but additional information was not provided.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, Sheets said. Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause.