Judge: Ex-Rep. Schock not entitled to evidence from staffer

- A federal judge says Aaron Schock isn't entitled to detailed evidence prosecutors gathered from a confidential informant on the then-congressman's staff as he prepares for trial.

Urbana-based Judge Colin Stirling Bruce notes in a filing Wednesday that prosecutors say they didn't rely on documents from the staffer-turned-informant to charge the Illinois Republican and will only use limited secret recordings the employee made. So the judge said the unused material "cannot possibly" hamper Schock's defense.

The defense argued prosecutors overstepped by recruiting the staffer to compile a trove of office documents.

Schock resigned in 2015 amid scrutiny over lavish spending, including for office decorations in the style of the TV series "Downton Abbey." He's pleaded not guilty, including to theft of government funds. Trial is set for Jan. 22.