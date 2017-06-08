Chicago Police crack down after string of robberies targeting the elderly

FOX 32 NEWS - An increase in robberies targeting the elderly has police cracking down on the North Side.

On Thursday night, a town hall took place. The stage was stacked with politicians and police officials, with about 100 local residents in attendance.

One concern on the minds of many - the recent elderly attacks in the area. The goal of the town hall was to talk safety and work together to find solutions between the police and the public.

Four crimes in the month of May - all home invasions when a suspect physically attacked senior citizens and stole their property.

The commander of the 25th District says they went door to door notifying residents about the attacks, and because of the public's help - he had some good news to share at the town hall.

“Because of that cooperation between us, the alderman, the officers and the citizens, we were able to apprehend the offender. He's currently charged with three and I think there’s two more out there that we are working on getting charged with, so that's evidence of how when we all come together as a group, we can really make a difference and we can really knock down the crime in this area,” said Anthony Escamilla of CPD.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was also in attendance at tonight's meeting.