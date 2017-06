- A 68-year-old man died early Friday in a University Village neighborhood fire on the Near West Side.

The blaze broke out at 12:41 a.m. in the kitchen of a three-story row house in the 1100 block of South Laflin, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The man was found in a third-floor closet suffering from smoke inhalation.

He was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where he died, fire officials said.