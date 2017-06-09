14 shot, 1 fatally, in city violence on Thursday

- At least 14 people were shot across the South and West sides of the city on Thursday, leaving one dead.

The homicide happened a little after 10 p.m. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, where officers responding to a call of a shooting in the 6200 block of South Ingleside found 23-year-old Xavier Joy with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment building, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Joy was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:23 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.

Thursday’s latest nonfatal shootings both happened about 8:15 p.m. In Austin, at the intersection of Cicero and Harrison, a 29-year-old woman was sitting in a car when someone in the back seat opened fire, hitting her in the thigh, police said. About the same time in Avalon Park, a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in the 1300 block of East 83rd Street. Both were taken to hospitals in good condition.

About 6:35 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park’s 3400 block of West Jackson, and his condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

At 5:15 p.m., two men, ages 18 and 19, were wounded in an Austin drive-by shooting in the 700 block of North Lockwood. The younger man was grazed across the arm, the older was shot in the knee, police said. Their conditions were stabilized at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Another Austin drive-by left a 26-year-old man shot in the calf at 3:25 p.m. in the 500 block of North Leamington, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Just after 1 p.m., two people shot a 25-year-old man in the head, shoulder and back in Brighton Park’s 4600 block of South Troy. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai.

At 11:10 a.m. in the Chatham neighborhood, an 18-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were shot in the 700 block of East 92nd Street, police said. Her condition was stabilized; his was unknown.

Early Thursday, a gunman shot a 35-year-old man in the leg while the victim was riding a bicycle at 2:35 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Western Avenue, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai.

About 1:30 a.m., a 42-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai and said he’d been shot in the hand in the 800 block of North Pulaski, but otherwise was uncooperative, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened shortly after midnight in Gage Park, where two people were riding in a car in the 2800 block of West 59th Street when the 30-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and the 36-year-old man in the head and chest, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Park. He was listed in critical condition and she was stabilized.