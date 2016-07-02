< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 26 shot — 4 fatally — Saturday in Chicago

Posted Jun 30 2019 06:22AM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:12PM CDT class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415532077" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - Gun violence Saturday over a 24-hour period left at least 4 people dead and 22 others wounded.</p><p>An <strong><a href="http://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2019/6/30/20291695/man-shot-killed-west-lawn-police-komensky-gun-violence" target="_blank">18-year-old man was shot to death</a></strong> during an argument in West Lawn on the Southwest Side in the day's latest fatal shooting.</p><p>A witness told officials the man was arguing with a male in an alley about 11:13 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Komesky Avenue, Chicago police said. The male pulled out a gun and fired shots before running off.</p><p>The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on his death.</p><p>A few hours earlier, another <strong><a href="http://chicago.suntimes.com/2019/6/29/20121253/man-killed-in-gresham-shooting-police" target="_blank">man, 29, was killed in Gresham</a></strong> on the South Side.</p><p>He was on the street about 2:05 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone unleashed gunfire, police said. The man was struck in the head and back.</p><p>He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead about 50 minutes later, police and the medical examiner's office said.</p><p>Saturday's earliest fatal shooting happened in East Garfield Park on the West Side.</p><p>Tavaris Trimble, 26, was found unresponsive about 5:33 a.m. near the 3200 block of West Huron Street, authorities said.</p><p>Trimble had suffered three gunshot wounds and officers recovered a weapon near the body, authorities said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy has been schedule to find his official cause of death.</p><p>In non-fatal shootings, a <strong><a href="http://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2019/6/29/19739597/five-shot-in-near-west-side" target="_blank">group of five people were wounded</a></strong> on the Near West Side.</p><p>They were gathered outside about 2:32 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone opened fire, police said. All five took themselves to area hospitals.</p><p>A 22-year-old woman was struck in the leg and went to the University of Illinois Medical Center, police said. Her condition was stabilized.</p><p>Four others went to Stroger Hospital, police said. Two 28-year-old men shot in the leg and back and a 54-year-old man hit in the back had their conditions stabilized. A 49-year-old woman who was shot in the chin is in serious condition.</p><p>Witnesses and the five shot didn't see where the rounds came from, police said.</p><p>The day's earliest shooting killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded a teenage girl in Lawndale.</p><p>Jarise Baker <strong><a href="http://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2019/6/29/19595757/2-teens-wounded-lawndale-drive-by-keeler-gun-violence" target="_blank">was shot in the upper body multiple times</a></strong> about 12:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Keeler, authorities said. He died the next day at Mt. Sinai Hospital. 