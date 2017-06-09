Man arrested for selling marijuana infused candy to 13-year-old

On Thursday, June 8 at 6pm, Northbrook Police arrested Christian Porras, 21 years old, of 237 Prairie Avenue, Highwood, IL, on the charge of Unlawful Delivery of Cannabis within 1000 feet of school grounds.

The charge is a Class 3 Felony and follows a weeklong investigation conducted by Northbrook Detectives.

The investigation revealed that Porras sold Marijuana/THC infused candy, in the shape of a star, to a 13-year-old Northbrook resident.

This type of drug infused candy is referred to as a “gummy” because of its textural similarity to a popular candy.

Porras was transported to the Second District Courthouse in Skokie on Friday morning. The pending court date is tentatively set for June 14, at 10:30am, in Room 105 at the Skokie Courthouse.