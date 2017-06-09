Chicago man, 18, charged with killing rival gang member

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An 18-year-old charged with killing a man last month in a gang-related shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood was ordered held on a $1 million bond Friday.

Quinton Gates faces first-degree murder charges for the May 23 shooting of 19-year-old Lamanta Reese in the 700 block of West Marquette, Chicago Police announced early Friday.

In bond court later Friday, prosecutors said Gates, an admitted member of the Mac Block Black Disciples, and another person walked up to Reese, a member of the Lowe Life Black Disciples, who was on a porch with a group of friends.

The two gangs were involved in an “ongoing conflict,” according to prosecutors.

Gates, carrying a semiautomatic handgun with an extended clip, put one foot on the steps of the porch, pointed the gun at Reese and fired nearly a dozen shot, prosecutors said.

He then said, “F— Lowe Life” and walked away with the other suspect down a gangway, prosecutors said.

Reese was struck a total of 11 times, including gunshots to the head, groin, shoulder and abdomen, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said at the time. Eight shell casing were found at the scene.

The South Shore neighborhood resident was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Multiple witnesses, including people who were on the porch with Reese, identified Gates as the shooter, prosecutors said.

The Englewood resident was arrested Wednesday, and on Friday was ordered held on a $1 million bond.