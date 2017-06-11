2 boys critically wounded in 31st Street Beach shooting

- Two boys were critically wounded Sunday evening in a shooting near the 31st Street Beach on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., the boys, both 16 years old, were in a “physical” fight with an unknown person in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police. The person took out a gun and shot one of the boys in the neck and the other in the legs.

They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers closed down and cleared the beach, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.