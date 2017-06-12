Police: 12-year-old girl stabbed to death in Sheridan Park

- A person of interest is in custody after a girl was stabbed to death Sunday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

Alexis Stubbs, 12, suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma about 9:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Beacon, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m., authorities said.

Police said the girl was thought to have suffered the injuries during a domestic dispute, but the specific circumstances were not known.

A person of interest was in custody early Monday, police said. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the male was taken into custody at a construction site, found in a porta-potty after detectives tracked cellphone pings.

He added that the girl was stabbed in an apartment where she lived with her mother, who was outside in front of the complex at the time of the attack.

“We lost another baby,” Holmes said. “Another life was cut short today.”