$3 million bond for man charged with Aurora fatal shooting

- A 24-year-old man has been charged with shooting another man to death Saturday morning in west suburban Aurora.

Anthony C. Medina faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to Aurora police.

About 12:35 a.m. Saturday, police arrived at a home in the 1100 block of Grove Street, where they found Rodolfo Rocha Jr., a 34-year-old Aurora resident, shot several times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rocha was standing outside the home with a group of friends when Medina and another man walked up with handguns and opened fire, police said. Everyone ran from the scene except Rocha.

About 1:55 a.m., a patrol officer spotted Medina, who matched the description of one of the suspects, walking in the 400 block of North Farnsworth, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

About the same time, a 21-year-old man walked into an Aurora hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was not cooperative, and police have not ruled out that the two shootings might be connected.

Police said Monday morning that a definite motive has not been established, but the shooting might have been gang-related.

Medina, an Aurora resident, is being held on a $3 million bond, police said. He is expected to be transferred Tuesday to the Kane County Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500. Tips can also be submitted using the “My Police Department” app, available on iTunes, the Android Market or the Amazon App Store.