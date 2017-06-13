Police: Man fatally shoots alleged robber in Gresham

- A man shot and killed a man who wounded him during an attempted robbery Monday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 39-year-old man was in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth at 8:15 p.m. when he was approached by a 24-year-old man, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man shot the older man in the abdomen, and the older man returned fire, striking the alleged robber twice in the legs and twice in the neck, police said.

The younger man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The older man was also taken to Christ, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are waiting to interview the alleged victim, police said.