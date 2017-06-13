2 wounded in stabbing at North Avenue Beach

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two men were wounded in a “stabbing incident” Tuesday evening at North Avenue Beach.

A 25-year-old man suffered a laceration to his chest about 6:15 p.m. near the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police. A 35-year-old man suffered lacerations to his face, knee and wrist.

Police said the two were fighting each other over a “domestic-related issue” when they were hurt.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.