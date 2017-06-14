Man shot to death near Woodlawn church

- A man was shot to death early Wednesday outside a church in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responding to reports of a man down about 3:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Maryland found the man, thought to be between 40 and 50 years old, lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the head and right side, according to Chicago Police. He was dead at the scene.

The man’s body could be seen slumped against a fence outside the Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer near 65th and Maryland.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said.