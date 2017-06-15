Police: Suspect grabbed elderly woman in Palos Hills

- Police are looking for a person who grabbed an elderly woman while she was watering flowers Monday night in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

About 9 p.m., the woman was watering flowers outside in the 7800 block of 100th Street when a male she didn’t know approached and “surprised” her, according to a statement from Palos Hills police. The woman then sprayed him with a hose and screamed for him to go away.

The suspect then put his hand over the woman’s mouth and said, “shut up,” police said. The woman screamed again to alert her husband and the suspect ran away.

The suspect was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, police said. He had an Afro and carried a backpack.