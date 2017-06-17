Police: Man followed 12-year-old girl walking home in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago Police are looking for a man who followed a 12-year-old girl on her way home Friday afternoon in Rogers Park.

About 3:15 p.m., the girl was walking south on Damen from Columbia Avenue when a black Nissan Sentra pulled up slowly alongside her, according to a police alert.

The car followed her for two blocks until she arrived home, when the man at the wheel rolled down the windows, yelled “Hey!” and motioned for her to come closer, police said.

The girl walked away between two other houses and called her father, and saw the man keep driving south on Damen toward Devon, police said. Her mother called 911.

The driver was described as a Middle Eastern man in his mid-20s with short black hair. Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Tips can be left anonymously at tipsoft.com.