33-year-old woman shot while driving in Pilsen

A 33-year-old woman was shot while driving late Friday in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

A car window was shot out in a Pilsen shooting late Friday that left a 33-year-old woman wounded. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 33-year-old woman was shot while driving late Friday in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side.

She was driving north in the 1600 block of South Throop abut 10:45 p.m. when someone shot her from a dark-colored sedan, according to Chicago Police. The woman was struck in the back and the driver’s side window of the car was shot out.

The woman drove to the parking lot of a senior housing building at 16th Street and Racine before going to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

A man who was also in the vehicle was not injured, police said.