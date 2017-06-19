Shooting reported near Des Plaines mosque

DES PLAINES (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday night near a mosque in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. near Potter Road and Suffield Street in Des Plaines, said Sophia Ansari, spokeswoman for the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Ansari said a preliminary investigation shows the shooting was not directed at the Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines, which is located at 480 Potter Rd.

Cook County sheriff’s police are investigating.