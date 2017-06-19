Man arrested for exposing himself at public pool

Wantagh, NY (FOX 32 News) – A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday for exposing himself to a lifeguard at a public pool in Wantagh, New York.

Police have identified the man as Wilson Kenney of Springfield Gardens, NY.

According to police, he exposed himself to a 17-year-old male lifeguard. The lifeguard saw Kenney seated nearby and according to the Wantagh Patch, began to rub his groin and then exposed himself.

Kenney was arrested without incident and has been charged with public lewdness.