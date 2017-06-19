Man attacked with chainsaw in Arlington Heights

FOX 32 NEWS - It was a shocking attack in the suburbs. Police say a man used a chainsaw to go after another man in Arlington Heights.

Police say two men were involved in some type of domestic altercation, causing one of them to pull a chainsaw and attack the other.

Police say it happened at about 1 pm Monday when they got a call for a car accident in the 500 block of West Golf Road. That quickly turned into a situation that saw one of the men chasing the other through a parking lot with a chainsaw.

Police say at some point, the person being chased fell down and was attacked and cut. The chainsaw jammed, however, when the suspect went for the victim’s leg.

Police say the victim then ran into a nearby business and was attacked by the suspect again.

Police are calling the incident domestic related, but declined to go into further detail.

“It's an ongoing investigation. All parties have been identified. One person is in custody. It’s the only information we can release at this point,” said Deputy Chief Andy Whowell of the Arlington Heights Police Department.

So far, police have not released identities of anyone involved and have not said what charges the suspect will be facing.