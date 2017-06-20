2 children wounded in separate Gary shootings

Harmoni Harton (Family Photo/Facebook)

GARY, Ind. (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two children were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Gary, Indiana.

A 9-year-old boy was shot in the chest at about 9:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 19th Avenue, according to Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

Earlier in the evening, an 8-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the side in a separate incident, Pawlak said. He could not immediately provide the specific time or location of occurrence for that shooting.

Both children were taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where their conditions were stabilized, Pawlak said.

Additional information on the shootings was not available Tuesday morning.