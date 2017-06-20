24 hours without person shot ends with man wounded on SW Side Tuesday

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man shot Tuesday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side was the first person shot in more than 24 hours in Chicago.

The 24-year-old was shot about 5:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 30th Street, Chicago Police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and right side, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A half hour later, at least three more people were shot across the city.

About 6:20 p.m., two boys — ages 15 and 16 — were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood by someone firing from a white vehicle as it pulled up to them in the 5000 block of West West End Avenue, police said. The younger boy was struck in his right foot and taken to Stroger Hospital. The other boy was shot in the left knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were in good condition.

About the same time, a 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hand in the 4400 block of South Hermitage in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. He declined medical attention and was uncooperative with investigators.

Before the Little Village shooting, the last person reported shot was a 68-year-old woman in the West Lawn neighborhood. About 5:40 p.m. Monday, she was sitting on her porch in the 6300 block of South Kilpatrick when she heard gunfire and was struck in her hip, police said. She declined medical attention.

More than 250 people have been shot so far this month, and more than 1,600 have been shot this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Of those victims, 283 have died. Last year, more than 700 people were shot to death in the city.