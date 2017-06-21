Police: Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide on Skyway

- A man and woman were found fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide early Wednesday on the Chicago Skyway, police said.

Paramedics were called about 4:15 a.m. to the outbound lanes of the Skyway near 88th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The man was shot in the head, while the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They were both dead at the scene, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatalities.

Chicago Police News Affairs Officer Laura Amezaga said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

As of 6:15 a.m., all outbound lanes of the Skyway were closed to traffic, police said.