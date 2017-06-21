Police: Man attacked ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with chainsaw

- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a chainsaw Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, according to police.

Jose A. Jaimes-Jiminez, 27, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery, according to Arlington Heights police.

About 1 p.m. Monday, Jaimes-Jiminez intentionally crashed his vehicle into a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man in the 500 block of West Golf Road, police said. Jaimes-Jiminez’s ex-girlfriend was also in the vehicle.

When the 39-year-old man ran from his vehicle after the crash, Jaimes-Jiminez chased him before attacking him with the chainsaw, police said.

The victim escaped into a business, where employees locked the door and called 911.

He was cut in the abdomen, right hand, right elbow and left forearm; and was taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said.

Officers found Jaimes-Jiminez on the ground at the scene, lying next to the chainsaw and wearing only his boxer shorts, police said. He gave a full confession and said the incident centered around his ex-girlfriend, who was currently dating the victim.

Tn Arlington Heights resident was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.