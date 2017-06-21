Police searching for McKinley Park cellphone store robbers

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are warning residents about an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday morning at a McKinley Park neighborhood cellphone store on the South Side.

About 9:45 a.m., two robbers walked into a cellphone store in the 3100 block of South Ashland and jumped over the counter, and one of the suspects implied he had a handgun, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The robbers then stole several cellphones and an unknown amount of money before running away.

One of the robbers was described as a black man in his 20s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt with white lettering, black Adidas jogging pants with a white stripe and blue underwear. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his face running from his eye to cheek area that’s believed to resemble curved lines.

The other suspect was described as an 18 to 22-year-old black man, standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a gray and blue t-shirt with red lettering, stone-washed jeans and black underwear. He may also have frosted or lighter-colored tips of his hair.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8227.