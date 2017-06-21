Dead body found inside burning vehicle at Morton Arboretum

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A body was found in a burning vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the Morton Arboretum in west suburban Lisle.

DuPage County sheriff’s deputies responded to the botanical gardens at 4100 Route 53 early Wednesday afternoon for a vehicle on fire.

The vehicle was found burning “in a remote parking area,” police said.

A person was found dead inside the vehicle, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.