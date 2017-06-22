Police: Woman found dead in apparent homicide in East Garfield Park

- Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in the street early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

She was discovered unresponsive at 1:14 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Huron, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, thought to be between 40 and 50 years old, suffered “blunt trauma to the face” and had “defensive wounds on her body,” police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

Area North detectives have opened a homicide investigation.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said it was unclear whether the woman lived in the area or if someone dropped her off in the street. He added that neighbors in the area said the woman was partially naked when she was found.

“She’s somebody’s mother, auntie and somebody’s sister and unfortunately they’re gonna get that news this morning once she’s identified,” Holmes said.

The incident came less than a week after 17-year-old Tiara Viramontes was killed and a 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the same block. They were in the back of a building at 4:48 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, authorities said at the time. Viramontes, who lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital more than 12 hours later.