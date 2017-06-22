Police searching for man who shot pregnant woman

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man has been charged with shooting two people, including a pregnant woman, last week in northwest Indiana.

Jarod DeAngelo Johnson, 20, faces two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury; and one count of battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

On June 13, Johnson shot the five-month’s-pregnant woman and a male victim in the face and leg near 5th Avenue and Madison Street in Gary, Westerfield siad.

Both victims knew Johnson and had been with him earlier in the day, she said. Their exact ages and conditions were not released.

Johnson, a Gary resident, was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Jon Basaldua at (219) 881-1210; or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.