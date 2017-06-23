Off-duty CPD officer, woman beaten in fight outside River North club

- An off-duty Chicago Police officer and a woman were beaten and badly injured in a fight outside a River North nightclub early Friday.

About 2 a.m., the man and woman were walking out of the club near LaSalle and Hubbard when they got into an altercation with three strangers, according to Chicago Police.

A police source confirmed the man was an off-duty officer.

The fight escalated and ended with the pair severely injured, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the woman was in critical condition and the man in serious condition.

Two of the attackers were in custody Friday morning as authorities tried to track down the third, police said.