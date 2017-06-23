10 wounded in Thursday shootings on South, West sides

- At least 10 people were shot in separate attacks on the South and West sides of Chicago on Thursday.

In the last week, 103 people have been shot in the city, according to Chicago Sun-Times data, and 1,636 have been shot this year.

The latest attack happened about 9:30 p.m. in Lawndale, where a car pulled through the 1600 block of South Hamlin and someone inside it opened fire on two men, hitting a 23-year-old man in the arm and abdomen, and a 35-year-old man in the shoulder, according to Chicago Police. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, with the younger man in critical condition. The older was stabilized, police said.

Fifty minutes earlier, another drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park left two teenagers wounded. The boys, ages 14 and 15, were outside in the 2600 block of West Hirsch when someone in a car shot the younger boy in the arm and the older in the foot, police said. They were taken in good condition to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

About 6:15 p.m., someone in a dark-colored car shot a 23-year-old man in the thigh in East Garfield Park’s 3200 block of West Madison. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Just after 5 p.m. in Back of the Yards, a 24-year-old man was shot in the foot in the 5400 block of South Aberdeen, and he took himself in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

About 4:30 p.m. in Gresham, someone walked up to a 20-year-old man in the 8000 block of South Justine and shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Two women were shot about 12:15 p.m. in Englewood. One, 18, was riding in a car in the 6500 block of South Halsted when two gunmen in a black SUV pulled up, got into an argument with the person at the wheel and then opened fire, police said. The 18-year-old was shot in the buttocks, and a bullet also hit a 55-year-old woman in the foot as she stood on a sidewalk nearby. They were taken to hospitals in good condition.

Thursday’s first shooting happened about 2 a.m. in Washington Park. A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 5500 block of South State, but he didn’t show up at Roseland Community Hospital until 7 a.m., police said. He was in good condition.