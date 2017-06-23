Northwest Indiana deputy charged with raping co-worker

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A northwest Indiana sheriff’s deputy officer turned himself in on Friday after being charged with rape of a former co-worker, according to Indiana State Police.

An investigation into Nicholas “Nick” Medarno, 34, started in the fall of 2016 when the Lake County Sheriff’s Department asked ISP to look into allegations against one of its deputies lodged by a co-worker in the sheriff’s department, police said.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Medarno, a Crown Point resident, on two counts of rape, two counts of confinement, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual battery, according to police.

Medarno turned himself in to sheriff’s police Friday morning, and was released after paying $10,000, 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, according to police.

He has served about 10 1/2 years with the sheriff’s department as a patrolman, ISP said.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said Medarno has been placed on administrative leave, pending filing of formal charges with merit board which at its next meeting in July.