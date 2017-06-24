String of armed robberies reported on South Side

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are warning residents about a series of recent armed robberies on the South Side.

In each incident, the suspects walked up to victims, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

  • At 1:24 p.m. June 3 in the 7500 block of South Dorchester;
  • At 3:17 a.m. June 13 in the 7600 block of South Blackstone;
  • About 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of South Stony Island;
  • About 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 7500 block of South Stony Island; an• about 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 7600 block of South South Chicago.

The robbers are described as two black males armed with a handgun, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.

