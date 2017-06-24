17-year-old girl shot multiple times in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times early Saturday in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

About 12:30 a.m., the girl was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north in the 7600 block of South Stony Island when she got into an argument at a stoplight with passengers in a gray-colored car, according to Chicago Police. Shortly after, one of the car’s passengers fired shots, striking the girl three times in the right leg.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.