3 wounded during shooting at backyard party in Aurora

AURORA (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot during a backyard party Saturday night in west suburban Aurora.

The three were among several people at a party 11:05 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Plum Street, according to Aurora police.

Police said the group was in the backyard when one or more shooters walked up and opened fire.

A 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man were struck. All were treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No description of the suspect or suspects is available, police said, but the “shooting does not appear to be random.”

Anyone with information should call police at (630)256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers may qualify for a reward of up to $5000.