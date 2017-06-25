Video appears to show man stealing from Chicago condo

FOX 32 NEWS - A man appears to be caught on camera breaking into a condo building in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood and stealing a package.

After taking the package, the man gets into a getaway car that was waiting nearby.

Police have been notified but recommend sharing the video online to see if anyone knows who the man is.

The person who shot the video recommends people have a metal plate on their front door so it can't be broken into as easily.