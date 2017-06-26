2 Chicago Police officers injured in Lawndale crash

- Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash early Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:45 a.m., the officers were driving north on South Albany Avenue, crossing West Flournoy Street, when a westbound 2003 BMW SUV ran a stop sign and struck the passenger side of the squad car, according to Chicago Police.

The two male officers suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

The male driver of the BMW was cited for driving without insurance and disobeying a stop sign, police said.